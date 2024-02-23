In Poland, at the “Dorohusk” station, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian agricultural products on the ground

In Poland, at the "Dorohusk" railway station, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian agricultural products on the ground.
The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov reported that unknown persons opened three grain trucks with rapeseed, which were transiting to Germany in Hamburg. The "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) company will appeal to the law enforcement officers, and the minister demands that the guilty be punished and recalled that last time the Polish protesters who spilled Ukrainian grain at the "Medyka-Shehyni" station on February 20 were never punished.
"Unpunished crimes always return. Either military aggression or damaged grain. Criminals should be found and punished immediately so that others are not tempted to repeat them," Kubrakov wrote.
In the meantime, Ukrainian farmers brought agricultural machinery damaged by the Russian occupiers to the "Korczowa-Krakovets" checkpoint.
- From November 2023, Poles periodically block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish carriers, and then farmers, have been obstructing the movement of trucks for varying lengths of time, demanding from their authorities and the European Union to improve working conditions and preferences. They are asking for a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, the return of the permit system for Ukrainian transporters, subsidies for fertilizers, compensation for excise duty on fuel, payment of subsidies, and have other demands that have nothing to do with Ukraine.
- On February 20, Polish farmers began a general strike across the country. The Association of Hunters joined them. Protesters blocked six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. But in the evening of the same day, traffic restrictions at three checkpoints were eased.
- Against the backdrop of the Polesʼ blockade of Ukraineʼs western border, Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to be at the border with Poland by February 24 and asked Prime Minister Donald Tusk to come there as well, urging Duda to support the governmentʼs dialogue.
- The Polish authorities agreed to a meeting, but in a different format. On March 28 in Warsaw at the level of representatives of the governments of Poland and Ukraine.
- On February 22, the Prime Minister of Poland informed that checkpoints on the border with Ukraine will be added to the list of critical infrastructure — this will guarantee the entry of military and humanitarian aid into Ukraine without obstacles.