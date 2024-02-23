In Poland, at the “Dorohusk” station, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian agricultural products on the ground

In Poland, at the "Dorohusk" railway station, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian agricultural products on the ground.

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov reported that unknown persons opened three grain trucks with rapeseed, which were transiting to Germany in Hamburg. The "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) company will appeal to the law enforcement officers, and the minister demands that the guilty be punished and recalled that last time the Polish protesters who spilled Ukrainian grain at the "Medyka-Shehyni" station on February 20 were never punished.

"Unpunished crimes always return. Either military aggression or damaged grain. Criminals should be found and punished immediately so that others are not tempted to repeat them," Kubrakov wrote.

In the meantime, Ukrainian farmers brought agricultural machinery damaged by the Russian occupiers to the "Korczowa-Krakovets" checkpoint.