Resistance Center: Russians Recruit Female Prisoners for War Against Ukraine

In recent months, the Russians have been actively trying to recruit female prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to our sources, the Russian Federation is actively recruiting women prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. In particular, in recent months, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has been working with prisoners in womenʼs correctional colonies in various regions of the Russian Federation," the agency says.

During these visits, women are offered one-year contracts, mostly in combat positions, including stormtroopers and snipers. Upon agreement to sign the contract, a 2-month training program is provided, and upon completion of the contract, a pardon.