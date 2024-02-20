Resistance Center: Russians Recruit Female Prisoners for War Against Ukraine

In recent months, the Russians have been actively trying to recruit female prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"According to our sources, the Russian Federation is actively recruiting women prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. In particular, in recent months, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has been working with prisoners in womenʼs correctional colonies in various regions of the Russian Federation," the agency says.
During these visits, women are offered one-year contracts, mostly in combat positions, including stormtroopers and snipers. Upon agreement to sign the contract, a 2-month training program is provided, and upon completion of the contract, a pardon.
- This is not the first time that the Russian Federation has resorted to recruiting prisoners. In particular, the recruiters of "PVK Wagner" visited Russian colonies and recruited prisoners for the war against Ukraine.
- Russia also tried to involve foreign migrants in the war after the sweep on the border with Finland. Detainees in pretrial detention centers were forced to sign contracts for military service.
- Among the mercenaries , one citizen of Nepal and one citizen of Somalia were also captured by Ukraine. In October 2023, it became known that Serbs were being recruited into the Russian army. Also, Russia is recruiting Syrians — the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a list.