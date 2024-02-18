Russia lost 17,000 soldiers killed and 30,000 wounded in Avdiivka

The Russian occupiers lost 17,000 servicemen killed during the offensive on Avdiivka, Donetsk region. On February 17, in an interview with the BBC, the spokesman of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhova said.

According to him, in total, the army of the Russian invaders lost 47,000 people in the battles for Avdiivka.

Lykhovi did not say anything about the losses of the Defense Forces in Avdiivka, but, according to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, "for one Ukrainian death, there were seven Russian deaths."