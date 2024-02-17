Zelensky spoke at the Munich Security Conference. Here are his main theses

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference announced a number of messages for the Western community and partners.

1.

The President expressed his willingness to go to the front line with former US President Donald Trump, who is participating in the 2024 presidential campaign.

"I publicly invited him. But everything depends on his desire, — said the President of Ukraine. — We are ready. [...] All representatives of both parties [...] know very well that we are very open [...]. If he comes, I am ready to go with him to the front line."

2.

Zelensky called the military commandʼs decision to withdraw Ukrainian units from Avdiivka, Donetsk region, "correct" in order to save peopleʼs lives.

"Then there will be recovery. They will wait for the appropriate weapons, which were simply not enough. Just not enough, I tell you absolutely fairly. Well, no long-range weapons. Russia has it, but we have very little of it. This is the whole truth, the president emphasized. "Thatʼs why our main weapon today is our soldiers, people, and we count on the support of our partners."

3.

Putin kills anyone he wants, whether itʼs an opposition leader or anyone who appears to be his target. Just after Navalnyʼs murder, it would be absurd to perceive Putin as the legitimate head of the Russian state. He is a thug who maintains power through corruption and violence. Putin has only two options in front of him: to end up on the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his accomplices who are now killing for him.

4.

The ratio of irreversible losses of the Ukrainian military in the battles for Avdiivka was one to seven [of the Russian occupiers].

"I cannot share with you the number of dead, victims [in the war]. But when we say that many people died, we should know that, for example, in Avdiivka, simply comparing the number, the ratio of forces is one to seven. Itʼs a pity, but for one death of a Ukrainian there were also seven deaths of Russians. The ratio is one to seven. I am not comparing the number of lives. It is a tragedy to lose even one person. But we didnʼt start it. And you should understand what happened in this small town," said Zelensky.

5.

Millions of Ukrainian refugees will return home if Ukraineʼs air defenses are strengthened.

6.

"The question of fair mobilization is a question of rotation. You are tired, you must recover. You go out to recover, and another person comes in your place, a professional who has undergone appropriate training. And mobilization depends on this," the president said.

7.

2024 should be the year of the restoration of the rules-based world order that was destroyed by the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.