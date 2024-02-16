The Cabinet approved the sale of Viktor Medvedchukʼs yacht. It is valued at $200 million

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the sale of the 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which belongs to Viktor Medvedchukʼs family and is currently in Croatia.
This was reported by the press service of the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).
The holding of a competition for the sale of assets in the form of movable property, which is located abroad and transferred to ARMA for sale, takes place in agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers. The government approved the sale of Medvedchukʼs yacht today.
ARMA is convinced that the funds from the sale of the yacht will significantly strengthen the state budget and defense capability of Ukraine.
- On March 16, 2022, the Lviv court arrested the yacht, and on April 11, it was handed over to ARMA.
- In November 2023, the government for the first time in the history of Ukraine normalized the possibility of selling seized property abroad. This was done to sell Viktor Medvedchukʼs Royal Romance yacht.
- The Royal Romance yacht is one of the largest yachts in the world. It is valued at €200 million. The six-story ship is equipped with two elevators. Among other things, the yacht has four decks, a cinema, a gym, a swimming pool, a spa area and a cosmetology room, as well as about 50 rooms of various purposes.
- Viktor Medvedchuk is a former Peopleʼs Deputy, Putinʼs best man, whom Ukraine suspects of treason. On September 22, 2022, Ukraine gave it to Russia during a large exchange, then it was possible to return the commanders from "Azovstal". Now Medvedchuk and his family live in Russia and registered the non-governmental organization "Druhaya Ukraina" there.