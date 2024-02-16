The Cabinet approved the sale of Viktor Medvedchukʼs yacht. It is valued at $200 million

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the sale of the 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which belongs to Viktor Medvedchukʼs family and is currently in Croatia.

This was reported by the press service of the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).

The holding of a competition for the sale of assets in the form of movable property, which is located abroad and transferred to ARMA for sale, takes place in agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers. The government approved the sale of Medvedchukʼs yacht today.

ARMA is convinced that the funds from the sale of the yacht will significantly strengthen the state budget and defense capability of Ukraine.