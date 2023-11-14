The Cabinet of Ministers allowed Medvedchukʼs unique yacht to be sold abroad. It is estimated at €200 million

For the first time in the history of Ukraine, the government normalized the possibility of selling seized property abroad. This was done to sell Viktor Medvedchukʼs Royal Romance yacht.

This was reported by the press service of the Agency for Search and Asset Management.

The 92-meter yacht Royal Romance is currently in Croatia and de jure has been under the management of ARMA for sale since April 2022.

It took a year and a half to approve the mechanism for its sale abroad (because it is impossible to deliver the yacht to Ukraine due to the war). ARMA estimates the yacht at €200 million.

In December 2022, ARMA said they had confirmation from four international auction houses that they were interested in selling Royal Romance.

In another decision today, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred all sales of seized property to the electronic platform "Prozorro.Sales".