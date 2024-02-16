The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdraws from the “Zenit” position on the outskirts of Avdiivka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdraw from the "Zenit" position on the southeastern outskirts of the city of Avdiivka (Donetsk region), which Russian troops are trying to surround with fierce fighting.

The commander of the operational-strategic grouping of the "Tavria" troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that the decision was made to preserve the soldiers and improve the "operational situation".

"Tactically, occupying these positions does not give the enemy a strategic advantage and does not change the situation within the Avdiivka defense operation. Regrouping of troops, replenishment of supplies and arrangement of units in new positions are currently underway. There is a planned strengthening of units," the commander said.

The situation in Avdiivka as of February 16, 2024. DeepState / Telegram