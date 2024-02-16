The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdraws from the “Zenit” position on the outskirts of Avdiivka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdraw from the "Zenit" position on the southeastern outskirts of the city of Avdiivka (Donetsk region), which Russian troops are trying to surround with fierce fighting.
The commander of the operational-strategic grouping of the "Tavria" troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that the decision was made to preserve the soldiers and improve the "operational situation".
"Tactically, occupying these positions does not give the enemy a strategic advantage and does not change the situation within the Avdiivka defense operation. Regrouping of troops, replenishment of supplies and arrangement of units in new positions are currently underway. There is a planned strengthening of units," the commander said.
- Russian troops have been actively trying to capture Avdiivka since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. On February 13, 2024, the 110th separate mechanized brigade reported that its units were rotated from Avdiivka for the first time in almost two years. 3 separate assault brigades were sent to reinforce the troops in Avdiivka.
- The situation in the city is extremely difficult. Russian troops conduct a dense bombardment and level defensive positions with artillery. The coke-chemical plant, which maintains 3 Separate Assault Brigade, is under constant fire.