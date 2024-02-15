The 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was transferred to the Avdiivka area. The situation in the city is extremely critical

The third assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was urgently transferred to the Avdiivka area to reinforce the troops.

This was reported by the press service of the brigade.

The situation in the city is extremely critical. Separate battalions of the brigade conducted a raid in the enemy-occupied areas of Avdiivka. The forces of the Russians in their sector are approximately 7 brigades. Two of them were critically injured.

The enemy conducts an active rotation of his troops and transfers new forces to the city. The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade is forced to fight at 360 degrees against new brigades that the enemy is setting up.

OSINT groups reported that the Russians were advancing in the north and south of Avdiivka. Their task is to push the defense as far as possible. The enemy is constantly firing missiles and guided aerial bombs.