The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult. The troops are being reinforced by units, but the Russians are advancing

The situation in the city of Avdiivka (Donetsk region) is extremely difficult. In the city, the maneuvers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue. The troops are reinforced with new units and ammunition. The defense continues.

The commander of the operational-strategic grouping of the "Tavria" troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that the commanders on the ground know their task and carry it out according to the commander-in-chiefʼs plan. The main task is to stabilize the defense.

"Army management is stable and effective. We value every piece of Ukrainian land, but the highest value and priority for us is the preservation of the life of a Ukrainian soldier," he noted.

The 3rd separate assault brigade meanwhile published a video of a dense bombardment of the coke plant, which is currently the "home" of the brigade. The Russians actively use aviation, anti-aircraft missiles and banned phosphorus. They hit tanks with fuel oil. When it burns, a poisonous substance evaporates, which has very serious consequences for health and life. The entire territory of the plant is poisoned.

At one of the sites in Avdiivka, the fighters of the 3rd Special Assault Brigade are completely surrounded. They are trying to break through the ring, as the Deputy Brigade Commander Rodion Kudryashov told “Radio Svoboda”.

Defense positions of the Russians are leveled with the ground. Fighters have to leave for more profitable frontiers. Kudryashov confirmed that the occupiers captured the "Zenit" fortified area.

"There are certain stages of these actions. The first thing is that we have to withdraw from positions, because they are simply leveled with the ground. That is, the position is destroyed, and our servicemen withdraw to more advantageous positions in order to hold the defense line. Also, in some cases, we do not see the expediency of maintaining certain positions inside the city, and we also move to more favorable positions in order to offer better resistance," he said.

The Russians continue their offensive and try to surround the city.