The case of procurement of the Ministry of Defense. NABU announced a scheme that allows for overstating prices for certain categories

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) reported that it had discovered a corruption scheme that allows for overpricing of certain categories of food products. It is about the investigation of the procurement of the Ministry of Defense for the organization of food for the military.

"The application of the existing procurement system allows suppliers to resort to abuses when forming the price of current groups of products. Eggs are sold at triple the price, and salmon or blueberries, which you will not see in the rations of the military, are sold at prices that are many times lower than market prices," the report says.

NABU has not disclosed the details of the scheme yet, but notes that it allows unscrupulous suppliers to receive excess profits and profit from the army.

In order to confirm the facts of abuse, detectives seize and check a huge array of documents of the warehouse accounting of military units and recipients of the service. Currently, a number of examinations have been scheduled, and the collection of additional materials is ongoing.

NABU formulated and submitted recommendations to the Ministry of Defense to correct the situation. They, in particular, provide for the strengthening of control over the quality of catering services, as well as the introduction of changes to the regulatory and legal acts regulating the procedures.

In order to better understand how the current procedure for purchasing products allows you to make money, NABU has prepared an infographic.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode