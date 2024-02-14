The head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin was discharged from the hospital. He will take part in “Ramstein”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

This was reported by the press service of the Pentagon.

Austin is returning to duty, but will be working remotely. The Minister is doing well but will be at home for some time. He is expected to return to full-time work at the Pentagon this week.

The doctors noted that the minister no longer needed intensive care, so he was discharged. The bladder problem was unrelated to his cancer diagnosis and will not affect his positive prognosis in the fight against cancer.