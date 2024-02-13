The Russians hit a farm in Kupyansk area. Two people were killed

On the morning of February 13, the Russian occupiers fired artillery at a farm in the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansky district, Kharkiv region. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported in the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Two men died, and a 36-year-old man and a woman were injured. They are all farm workers. The investigative-prosecution group collected evidence and recorded the consequences of Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine.

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupyansk District Prosecutorʼs Office of the Kharkiv Region, law enforcement officers began a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported that the occupiers also shelled the center of Vovchansk in the morning of February 13. There, a 61-year-old woman died from a mine-explosive injury, another 50-year-old woman was injured.