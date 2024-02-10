The occupiers hit a gas station in Kharkiv. There are dead and wounded

In Kharkiv, as a result of an attack by Shahed kamikaze drones, a severe fire broke out at a gas station in the Nemyshlyansky district. The fire covered 3,700 square meters.

The head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov reported on the seven dead.

The bodies of five people (including three children) were found in one of the private houses, and there were two more dead people in another object. It is also known about three wounded.

Affected civil infrastructure. There were several large-scale fires — 15 residential private buildings burned to the ground. The liquidation of the consequences continues, but the fires have already been contained.