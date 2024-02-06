The Russians bombed a three-story hotel in the Kharkiv region. A two-month-old baby was found from under the rubble

At night, the Russian army struck Zolochiv (Bohodukhivsky district, Kharkiv region). With two S-300 missiles, the Russians destroyed a three-story hotel in which there were people.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov.

At around 08:10, rescuers retrieved the body of a two-month-old boy born on December 4, 2023, from under the rubble.

Three women, including the boyʼs mother, managed to be saved — they were taken to the hospital. The liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack continues on the spot.

In total, seven private houses, 19 objects of civilian infrastructure (shops, cafes, kiosks), two administrative premises and at least 5 civilian cars were damaged.