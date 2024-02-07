Russia has hit Ukraine with North Korean missiles at least 9 times

At least nine times, the Russians launched North Korean-made ballistic missiles over the territory of Ukraine.
This was stated by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Robert Wood.
"Russia and North Korea must be held accountable for their actions that undermine long-standing commitments under UN Security Council resolutions. These illicit arms shipments and the potential transfer of technology from Russia to North Korea undermine regional stability and the global non-proliferation regime, as well as credibility in the Security Council,” Wood noted.
- In January 2023, the United States released evidence that North Korea had been supplying Russia with weapons since at least November 2022. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov stated at the beginning of 2024 that the DPRK is now the largest supplier of weapons to Russia.
- On January 4, 2024, Western media reported that Russia had received a batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea (several dozen) and launchers for them. On the same day, the US officially announced that Russia had short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea and had launched them into Ukraine — the first on December 30, 2023 (fell in Zaporizhzhia) and several others on January 2 during a massive missile attack. On January 10, South Koreaʼs ambassador to the UN said that North Korea is using Ukraine as a testing ground for its ballistic missiles with the help of Russia.