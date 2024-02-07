Russia has hit Ukraine with North Korean missiles at least 9 times

At least nine times, the Russians launched North Korean-made ballistic missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Robert Wood.

"Russia and North Korea must be held accountable for their actions that undermine long-standing commitments under UN Security Council resolutions. These illicit arms shipments and the potential transfer of technology from Russia to North Korea undermine regional stability and the global non-proliferation regime, as well as credibility in the Security Council,” Wood noted.