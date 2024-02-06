NYT: Russia unfreezes some of North Koreaʼs assets in exchange for arms supply

North Korea provided weapons to Russia in exchange for unblocking its assets in a Russian bank, which were frozen due to UN sanctions.

This was reported by The New York Times with reference to sources in the intelligence services of US-allied countries.

According to intelligence, Russia allowed to unlock $9 million of $30 million in frozen North Korean assets. The DPRK is going to use this money to buy crude oil.

In addition, according to intelligence, a North Korean company opened an account in another Russian bank — in unrecognized South Ossetia: this may indicate that Russia is helping North Korea to circumvent UN sanctions that prohibit financial transactions with this country.

American officials said they did not know the details of Moscowʼs banking arrangements with Pyongyang. But the senior official said the arrangements are in line with U.S. expectations of what North Korea will demand from Russia in exchange for weapons supplies.