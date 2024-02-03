Javelin, machine guns and ammunition. Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from Estonia

A new package of military aid from Estonia has arrived in Ukraine. It includes Javelin anti-tank systems, machine guns and ammunition for small arms, as the countryʼs Ministry of Defense reports. Ukraine also received land and water equipment and diving equipment.

The Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur emphasized that Estonia will continue to support Ukraine until the victorious end.

"I am glad that the next aid package has arrived in Ukraine and is being used by Ukrainian defenders. Recent events in Europe show that the transfer of critical missiles and other military aid to Ukraine continues on a large scale, and with this, together with our allies, we are sending a clear message to the Kremlin that we will continue to support Ukraine until there is a victorious end," he noted.

The exact amount of weapons transferred, the time of arrival and the location are not disclosed for security reasons.