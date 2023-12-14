Estonia allocated a €80 million military aid package to Ukraine and offered to support Ukraine by 0.25% of annual GDP

The government of Estonia allocated another package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of €80 million. It contains Javelin anti-tank complexes, small arms ammunition, machine guns, land and water vehicles, diving equipment and more.

This is reported by ERR.

The exact contents of the package are not disclosed for security reasons.

"The aid package has been compiled in such a way that it would bring maximum benefit to Ukraine without affecting the defense capabilities of Estonia itself," Defense Minister Pevkur explained.

During the press conference in the government, the minister said that Estonia offers Western countries to provide military aid to Ukraine at the level of at least 0.25% of the annual GDP.

"This figure is based on how much we have supported Ukraine so far, and, looking ahead, how big Ukraineʼs need can be for the year. If 0.25% is translated into euros, it is approximately €120 billion per year,” Pevkur noted.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense of Estonia has prepared a strategic document, which calculates that Ukraineʼs western partners need to allocate 0.25% of their gross domestic product per year for military aid in order for Ukraine to win.

Pevkur also confirmed that Estonia is ready to provide 0.25% of its GDP for military aid to Ukraine over the next four years.