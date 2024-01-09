Estonia will spend a quarter of a percent of GDP on the defense of Ukraine in the next four years

The government of Estonia plans to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of its gross domestic product over the next four years, as Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas informed.

"If each country contributes 0.25%, thatʼs what Ukraine needs to win this war," Kallas said after another meeting of the State Defense Council, urging other countries to follow Estoniaʼs example.

According to the Prime Minister, in the following years, Estonia will also allocate €14 million per year for joint actions to restore Ukraine and related decisions.