Electricity were restored in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian attack

Energy workers have returned the electricity to Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region — all consumers whose homes were cut off by the night attack have already been restored. The city also restored power supply for hospitals and transport.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The light was also returned to the Kryvorizky district, as writes DTEK. Electricity supply was restored for more than 60 000 homes. So, all consumers now have electricity.