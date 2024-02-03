The Ukrainian military shot down nine of the 14 Shahed during the night. The Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih again

On the night of February 3, the Russian occupiers attacked an energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones, as a result of which residents of some districts of Kryvyi Rih were left without electricity and heating.

The occupiers attacked Ukraine with 14 attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, the press center of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported. Air defense forces shot down 9 drones within Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions.

The Russians also launched two Kh-59 guided air missiles from Belgorod.