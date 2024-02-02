The Defense Forces shot down 11 of 24 Shahed drones. There is a hit in Kryvyi Rih

At night, the Russians launched 24 UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type over Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 11 drones. According to the Air Force, at least seven attack drones failed to reach their targets during the night and were lost to location.

Air defense forces worked within the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions.

The attack damaged one of the substations of the NEC "Ukrenergo" — part of the city was left without electricity. Specialists inspect the equipment, after which they will immediately begin emergency restoration work.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported that 40 000 subscribers are currently without electricity in Kryvyi Rih. Two mines are also de-energized — more than 100 workers are underground. Some of them have already been brought to the surface.

According to the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raykovych, the Air Defense Forces worked in the city of Kropyvnytskyi and the Kropyvnytskyi district. Preliminary, there were no casualties.