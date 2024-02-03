After the Russian attack, emergency blackouts are introduced in Kryvyi Rih

After the attack of the Russian occupiers on the energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts are introduced in Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the defense council of the city Oleksandr Vilkul announced this. Information about this was confirmed by “Ukrenergo”.

"Energy companies introduce schedules of emergency shutdowns (according to the same algorithm that was used last year during blackouts). The high-speed tram will stop in 10 minutes. Some hospitals, water, heat (where possible) are switching to generators," Vilkul wrote.

According to him, there will be intermittent power outages and communications in the city.