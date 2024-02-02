Ukraine received new military aid from Lithuania

Lithuania delivered a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, the countryʼs Ministry of Defense reported.

The Lithuanian army handed over detonation systems and thousands of shells for anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine.

"Our commitment to support Ukraine is not just solidarity, it is an investment in the security of Europe," wrote the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

Previously, Lithuania approved a package of long-term aid to Ukraine in the amount of €200 million. Ammunition, military equipment and other equipment will arrive in January and February. This delivery is part of long-term support.