Lithuania will provide defense aid to Ukraine in the amount of €200 million

Lithuania approved a package of long-term aid to Ukraine in the amount of €200 million. Ammunition, military equipment and other equipment will arrive in January and February.

This was reported by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In January, we will again send ammunition, generators, detonation systems, and in February — M-577 command and staff vehicles. We will train Ukrainian soldiers and strengthen cooperation in the defense industry," Nausėda noted.

According to him, the agreements signed on January 10 between the Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense industries "are another example of our close military cooperation."

In addition, Lithuania is mobilizing Ukraineʼs demining coalition and continues to support Ukraineʼs membership in NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he greatly appreciates the support provided.

"Weapons, equipment, powerful [aid] packages, training of our soldiers, Lithuaniaʼs leadership in the demining coalition — all this gives us strength. I am grateful for the new defense support agreed today. Not just for help, but for joint production. In particular, means of combating drones and other directions in defense production," Zelensky stated.

Lithuania and Ukraine also agreed on the joint production of means of combating drones.