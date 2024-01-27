Ukraine and Lithuania decided on the joint production of drones

Ukraine and Lithuania have decided on joint steps to manufacture drones for the needs of Ukrainian troops.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian colleague Gabrielus Landsbergis in Kyiv.

"Lithuania has the technology, Ukraine has the ability to scale production [of drones], and this was the key topic of our negotiations. There is a clear understanding of what, how and when we will do, in order for Ukrainian-Lithuanian cooperation in the production of drones to give the maximum result in the shortest possible time," said Kuleba.

Landsbergis said that Lithuania can quickly start producing parts and components for drones, as well as for their production. He added that the Lithuanian government will support any industrial project that will help Ukraine and Lithuanian security. This means that Lithuania will help any business in any industry that is ready to join.