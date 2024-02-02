“eRecovery” program: 500 families have already received new housing instead of the destroyed one

Already 500 Ukrainian families have used a housing certificate within the framework of the "eRecovery" program. They received new housing instead of the one destroyed by the war.
The press service of "Diia" writes about it.
Ukrainians sold housing certificates for an average amount of 2.2 million hryvnias. Most of them bought apartments, and the rest bought houses.
The family bought a new home in Kyiv and the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions.
In total, nine thousand applications for compensation for destroyed property were received. More than 2.5 thousand already have housing certificates in the amount of more than 4.5 billion hryvnias.
To get a certificate, you need to apply through the "Diia" application. After that, the commission of local self-government bodies will process the application, calculate the amount of compensation and issue a certificate — a notification will be sent to "Diia" about this. With the certificate, you can buy an apartment, house or invest in future real estate. There are also payments of state financial aid for repairs through "eRecovery".
- On August 1, 2023, "Diia" started accepting applications for compensation for destroyed housing. Recently, Ukrainians who restored their housing at their own expense received the right to compensation under the "eRecovery" service, and the "eRecovery" service is now available to people with jointly owned housing.
- Since December, Ukrainians with housing certificates for compensation for destroyed property can apply for the reservation of money to buy a new home — a house or an apartment. The exchange of housing certificate for housing is already working on the single portal of public services "Diia".
- On January 3, the first family used a certificate to get a new home instead of the destroyed one. It was a family from Hostomel, now moving to a new one in Bucha, Kyiv region.