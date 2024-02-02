“eRecovery” program: 500 families have already received new housing instead of the destroyed one

Already 500 Ukrainian families have used a housing certificate within the framework of the "eRecovery" program. They received new housing instead of the one destroyed by the war.

The press service of "Diia" writes about it.

Ukrainians sold housing certificates for an average amount of 2.2 million hryvnias. Most of them bought apartments, and the rest bought houses.

The family bought a new home in Kyiv and the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions.

Facebook / Міністерство розвитку громад, територій та інфраструктури України

In total, nine thousand applications for compensation for destroyed property were received. More than 2.5 thousand already have housing certificates in the amount of more than 4.5 billion hryvnias.

To get a certificate, you need to apply through the "Diia" application. After that, the commission of local self-government bodies will process the application, calculate the amount of compensation and issue a certificate — a notification will be sent to "Diia" about this. With the certificate, you can buy an apartment, house or invest in future real estate. There are also payments of state financial aid for repairs through "eRecovery".