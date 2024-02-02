The court seized the real estate of the collaborator Oleh Tsaryov worth almost half a billion hryvnias

The court seized the real estate of former MP Oleh Tsaryov, who is involved in financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The total value of the seized real estate is almost half a billion hryvnias.
This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
We are talking about an apartment in the central part of the Dnipro, a plot of land in the Kyiv region, as well as two property complexes in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, we are talking about the sanatorium "Kirova" and the museum "Estate of Princess Baryatynska", where Tsaryov currently lives. Blocking Tsaryovʼs assets will prevent their re-registration to other people.
According to the investigation, after the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula, Tsaryov reorganized his Crimean sanatorium in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation — that is, he pays taxes to Russia. Also, Tsaryov concluded a contract with the Russian Guard unit for the installation and maintenance of technical means of protection of two Crimean facilities — he pays the money directly to the Russian Guardʼs accounts.
So SBU informed Tsaryov about one more suspicion — for financing actions taken to change the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine.
- Oleh Tsaryov is a member of the Council of Four Convocations, last elected from the Party of Regions (from 2012 to 2014). In May 2014, he ran for president, but withdrew his candidacy. In June of the same year, the Verkhovna Rada stripped him of parliamentary immunity and agreed to his arrest on suspicion of separatism. At the end of June 2014, Tsarev fled to the occupied Donbas, where he became the speaker of the "Parliament of the Union of Peopleʼs Republics" — a body of pro-Russian militants, which was supposed to unite the "parliaments" of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR".
- During the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tsaryov crossed the state border of Ukraine and drove into the temporarily occupied territory of the Kyiv region to help the Russian occupiers. In particular, in the temporarily occupied village of Katyuzhanka, Vyshhorod district, he and other collaborators recorded interviews for Russian propagandists and talked about Russian soldiers as "liberators from Nazism."
- On May 3, 2022, Ukraine sentenced Tsarev in absentia to 12 years in prison. He was found guilty of publicly calling for separatism and for a violent change of power and the overthrow of the constitutional order. In May 2023, Tsaryov was suspected of treason — he was the one who gave the Russians data on the results of the missile attack on the Kremenchuh Oil Refinery.