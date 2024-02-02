The court seized the real estate of the collaborator Oleh Tsaryov worth almost half a billion hryvnias

The court seized the real estate of former MP Oleh Tsaryov, who is involved in financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The total value of the seized real estate is almost half a billion hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

We are talking about an apartment in the central part of the Dnipro, a plot of land in the Kyiv region, as well as two property complexes in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, we are talking about the sanatorium "Kirova" and the museum "Estate of Princess Baryatynska", where Tsaryov currently lives. Blocking Tsaryovʼs assets will prevent their re-registration to other people.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to the investigation, after the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula, Tsaryov reorganized his Crimean sanatorium in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation — that is, he pays taxes to Russia. Also, Tsaryov concluded a contract with the Russian Guard unit for the installation and maintenance of technical means of protection of two Crimean facilities — he pays the money directly to the Russian Guardʼs accounts.

So SBU informed Tsaryov about one more suspicion — for financing actions taken to change the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine.