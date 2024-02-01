Reuters: China warns Ukraine of consequences after adding Chinese companies to the list of war sponsors

China has warned Ukraine of negative consequences for their bilateral relations due to the fact that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) added more than ten Chinese companies to the list of international war sponsors.
Reuters writes about this with reference to two high-ranking Ukrainian officials.
The warning was conveyed to Ukraine last month at a meeting between the Chinese ambassador and Ukrainian government officials in Kyiv.
However, the Chinese side did not put forward any conditions to Ukraine and did not establish any "temporary framework", but simply expressed its point of view regarding the list.
One of the Reuters sources noted that Beijing can "play back" by buying Ukrainian goods, because China is a large consumer of Ukrainian grain, sunflower oil and iron ore.
NAPC listed 48 companies from around the world, including 14 Chinese, among the international sponsors of the war, because their activities indirectly help or facilitate Russia in waging war against Ukraine. These include Chinese energy giants China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).
- Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, China has never once supported Ukraine. Beijing supported the Russian Federation and condemned the sanctions against it imposed by the West due to its armed aggression. Chinaʼs total trade with Russia reached a record high in 2023 — $218 billion.
- On February 24, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China published a "peace plan" for the settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Beijing calls for negotiations. The plan contains 12 principles, which, according to the authors, should contribute to the end of the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine. The word "war" is not mentioned in the document — in the English version of the document, the authors use the words "conflict" and "Ukrainian crisis".