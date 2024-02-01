Reuters: China warns Ukraine of consequences after adding Chinese companies to the list of war sponsors

China has warned Ukraine of negative consequences for their bilateral relations due to the fact that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) added more than ten Chinese companies to the list of international war sponsors.

Reuters writes about this with reference to two high-ranking Ukrainian officials.

The warning was conveyed to Ukraine last month at a meeting between the Chinese ambassador and Ukrainian government officials in Kyiv.

However, the Chinese side did not put forward any conditions to Ukraine and did not establish any "temporary framework", but simply expressed its point of view regarding the list.