Ukraine informed its EU allies about a critical shortage of shells

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov handed over a letter to the heads of the military departments of the European Union (EU) countries, in which he spoke about the critical shortage of ammunition for artillery.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The letter states that the troops can fire no more than two thousand shells per day on the front line 1.5 thousand kilometers long. The shortage situation is getting worse every day. Meanwhile, the occupying forces are firing three times more shells, the minister emphasizes.

According to his estimates, Ukraine needs 200 000 155 mm shells per month. Umerov once again called on European allies to fulfill their promise to deliver a million rounds of ammunition by March.