The Supreme Court finally returned “Medvedchukʼs pipe” to the state

The Supreme Court finally recognized the stateʼs ownership of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline "Samara — Western Direction".

This was reported by the head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Vitaliy Koval.

In 2021, FDMU filed a lawsuit with the Economic Court of Zhytomyr region, in which it asked to recognize the stateʼs ownership of the pipeline.

In June 2023, the court sided with the Fund, and on January 31, 2024, the Supreme Court rejected the cassation appeal. "In this way, Ukraine defended its right to this property," Koval emphasized.

Currently, registration of state ownership of the pipeline is underway.

The oil pipeline was used by the Russian company "Transneftoprodukt" for many years. Ukraine tried to return this asset to state ownership — court cases were conducted since 2011.