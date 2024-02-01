The Supreme Court finally returned “Medvedchukʼs pipe” to the state

The Supreme Court finally recognized the stateʼs ownership of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline "Samara — Western Direction".
This was reported by the head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Vitaliy Koval.
In 2021, FDMU filed a lawsuit with the Economic Court of Zhytomyr region, in which it asked to recognize the stateʼs ownership of the pipeline.
In June 2023, the court sided with the Fund, and on January 31, 2024, the Supreme Court rejected the cassation appeal. "In this way, Ukraine defended its right to this property," Koval emphasized.
Currently, registration of state ownership of the pipeline is underway.
The oil pipeline was used by the Russian company "Transneftoprodukt" for many years. Ukraine tried to return this asset to state ownership — court cases were conducted since 2011.
- On February 19, the National Security Council imposed sanctions against 8 people (three Ukrainians, five Russians) — among them the MP from OPZZh Victor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko (for financing terrorism). On the same day, the National Security Council instructed to return to state ownership the oil product pipeline "Samara — Western direction", which was owned by a company from Medvedchukʼs orbit. The MP himself denies his involvement.
- The pipeline was arrested, and already on April 16, it received a new manager in the person of the company "Ukrtransnafta".
- In May, the anti-corruption authorities announced that they had established a fact of fraud, which helped the company "Prykarpatzakhidtrans" to keep the pipe in court in 2017.
- In June, “Ukrtransnafta” received control of the Medvedchuk Pipeline with the obligation to provide at least 1.1 million hryvnias of monthly income for the state for 5 years.