The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine introduced new NATO standards. They relate to navigation and the work of divers

In December 2023 and January 2024, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced 18 more NATO standards (a total of 315 standards).

The press service of the Ministry of Defense writes about this.

Ukraine has introduced standards related to navigation and hydrographic support, diving activities and fuel and lubricants.

In total, the Alliance has 1,135 standards, while the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces have already implemented 28% of the total number. This is more than in some NATO member states that joined during the last wave of expansion of the Alliance, noted Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk.

In 2024, they plan to introduce 50 more NATO standards in the security sector.