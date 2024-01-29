The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine introduced new NATO standards. They relate to navigation and the work of divers

In December 2023 and January 2024, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced 18 more NATO standards (a total of 315 standards).
The press service of the Ministry of Defense writes about this.
Ukraine has introduced standards related to navigation and hydrographic support, diving activities and fuel and lubricants.
In total, the Alliance has 1,135 standards, while the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces have already implemented 28% of the total number. This is more than in some NATO member states that joined during the last wave of expansion of the Alliance, noted Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk.
In 2024, they plan to introduce 50 more NATO standards in the security sector.
- On July 11, 2023, at the NATO summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will receive an invitation to NATO when all allies agree and the conditions are met. First of all, these are the fight against corruption, reforms to modernize public administration institutions (including the security and defense sector), compatibility with NATO standards, and the end of the war. In addition, the Alliance canceled the MAP for Ukraine. Instead, the countries of the G7 and the countries of Northern Europe declared their readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine. More about them here.