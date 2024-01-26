Ukraine really had to exchange 65 fighters from the list that was published by Russia on the day of the downfall of Il-76

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed that on January 24 they really planned to exchange 65 Ukrainian defenders, whose names were published by Russian propagandists after the downing of the IL-76.

At the same time, the interviewed relatives of the Ukrainian defenders from the mentioned list, having familiarized themselves with the video materials shown by Russian propagandists allegedly from the site of the plane wreckage, have so far not found any special signs on the publicized body fragments that would indicate their relatives.

Chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov emphasized that there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who could actually be on board the Il-76, which crashed on January 24 in the Belgorod region.

"We collect and carefully analyze all available information on this matter from many sources. Currently, there is no information that would indicate that such a number of people could be in that plane. At the same time, the version of Russian propaganda that the specified Il-76M could transport 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war for exchange still raises many questions," said the head of the IOM GUR.

Relatives are promised to get acquainted with all the information as soon as it becomes known for sure.

Chronology of events

On the morning of January 24 , an Il-76 transport plane crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that it was shot down, and on board were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members and three companions — all of them died. The Russian authorities announced the disruption of the exchange of prisoners. The Russian Federation did not provide any evidence that there were prisoners on the plane.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that the exchange was planned for January 24. They emphasized that Russia had warned in the past about the need for Belgorodʼs airspace security during exchanges, but this time it was silent. On January 25, GUR said that there were supposed to be senior officials of the military and political leadership on board the downed Il-76, but the Russian FSB forbade them to fly at the "last moment." Only five bodies were taken to the morgue in Belgorod, and Russian rescuers were not allowed to inspect the scene.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indirectly confirmed that Ukrainian troops shot down an Il-76, adding that the enemy uses such aircraft to deliver ammunition and missiles to Belgorod, which are used to fire at Kharkiv and the region. In its statement, the General Staff did not mention the alleged death of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hinted that the statement of the Russians about the shooting down of their own prisoners of war by Ukraine is a discredit in order to reduce international support.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the military and special services to thoroughly understand the situation. Ukraine will insist on an international investigation of the event. The Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings.