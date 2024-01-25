The law enforcement officers exposed the entrepreneur for the supply of poor-quality clothes to the Ukrainian army for 25 million hryvnias

The director of a private enterprise was exposed for the supply of low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 25 million hryvnias. He was informed of suspicion of misappropriation of budget funds (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code).
This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
The investigation established that at the end of 2022, the entrepreneur concluded a contract with one of the military units in Kyiv for the supply of winter uniforms. The money for this was allocated based on the decisions of the Kyiv city administration from the budget of the local administration.
The clothes were of poor quality and did not meet the approved technical conditions, so the military could not wear them. The suspect was remanded in custody.
A similar incident took place last year, when law enforcement officers exposed the director of a Kyiv firm who embezzled money that was supposed to go to the production of uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The clothes turned out to be of poor quality. The state suffered losses of 35 million UAH.
- A few months ago, the State Security Bureau initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of irregularities in the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Armed Forces of Ukriane. Companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevich won 23 tenders for supplying the Ministry of Defense with clothing worth over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The companies did not fulfill their obligations or did it improperly, which caused the state more than a billion hryvnias in losses. Ihor Hrynkevich and his son Roman were detained. Currently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevichʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of his family and companies controlled by him.