The law enforcement officers exposed the entrepreneur for the supply of poor-quality clothes to the Ukrainian army for 25 million hryvnias

The director of a private enterprise was exposed for the supply of low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 25 million hryvnias. He was informed of suspicion of misappropriation of budget funds (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code).

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that at the end of 2022, the entrepreneur concluded a contract with one of the military units in Kyiv for the supply of winter uniforms. The money for this was allocated based on the decisions of the Kyiv city administration from the budget of the local administration.

The clothes were of poor quality and did not meet the approved technical conditions, so the military could not wear them. The suspect was remanded in custody.

A similar incident took place last year, when law enforcement officers exposed the director of a Kyiv firm who embezzled money that was supposed to go to the production of uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The clothes turned out to be of poor quality. The state suffered losses of 35 million UAH.