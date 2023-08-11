The sewing factory sewed poor-quality uniforms for the AFU — the state suffered UAH 35 million in losses

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed the director of a private firm who embezzled money that was supposed to go to the production of uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He was informed about the suspicion.

According to the investigation, in 2022, the military unit and the sewing factory concluded a contract for the supply of uniforms for military personnel.

The terms of the contract provided for the supply of windproof and insulated winter jackets, as well as summer field suits. The total value of the transactions was 35 million hryvnias.

Taking advantage of the urgent need to provide Ukrainian military personnel with clothing, the company first received an advance payment in the amount of over 5 million hryvnias, and later the rest of the funds stipulated by the contracts.

However, the delivered goods turned out to be of inadequate quality.

According to expertsʼ conclusions, the transferred military uniform does not meet the technical conditions and cannot be used for its intended purpose. The amount of damages is more than 35 million hryvnias.

Currently, the issue of selecting a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved. Other persons involved in the commission of the crime are identified, those involved, in particular, among military officials.