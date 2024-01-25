In Russia, the court imprisoned Igor Strelkov (Ghirkin) for four years. He was accused of extremism

In Russia, the court sentenced the former leader of the so-called "DPR" militants Igor Strelkov (Girkin) for "calls to extremism". He was sentenced to four years in prison.

This was reported by the Russian publication Mediazona from the courtroom.

Also, Strelkov was banned from administering websites for three years.

Медіазона

The prosecution requested that Strelkov be sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison. The maximum penalty under its article is five years of imprisonment.

The investigation claimed that the case against Girkin was opened for posts on the Telegram channel, which related to Crimea and payments to the occupiers from the "DPR", although he openly criticized Putin and military commanders and assumed that he would be imprisoned for this.