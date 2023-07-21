The former leader of the "DPR" militants Igor Strelkov (Girkin) was detained in Moscow.
This was first reported by the RBC publication, and then confirmed by his wife Myroslava Reginska.
Strelkovʼs wife wrote in his Telegram channel that her husband was charged with extremism. She claims that while she was not at home, representatives of the Investigative Committee came to them during the day and allegedly took Strelkov to an "unknown direction" — he does not make contact.
Information about Strelkovʼs detention was also confirmed by his lawyer to the media, but the law enforcement agencies have not commented on it yet.
- On October 16, 2022, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed about a reward of $100 000 for the handover of Girkin to Ukrainian captivity.
- Igor Strelkov is a Russian military man, blogger, retired officer, former FSB colonel, head of the terrorist group "Novorossiya" since 2014 and former leader of the terrorist pro-Russian military group "Peopleʼs Militia of Donbas". The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine opened cases against Girkin for terrorism, violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, torture and intentional murder. In 2019, the Netherlands placed Girkin on an international wanted list as a person involved in the downing of flight MH-17.