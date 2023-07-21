The former leader of the "DPR" militants Igor Strelkov (Girkin) was detained in Moscow.

This was first reported by the RBC publication, and then confirmed by his wife Myroslava Reginska.

Strelkovʼs wife wrote in his Telegram channel that her husband was charged with extremism. She claims that while she was not at home, representatives of the Investigative Committee came to them during the day and allegedly took Strelkov to an "unknown direction" — he does not make contact.

Information about Strelkovʼs detention was also confirmed by his lawyer to the media, but the law enforcement agencies have not commented on it yet.