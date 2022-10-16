The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian MoD announced a reward for captured war criminal Igor Girkin

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced a reward of $100,000 for the handover of Igor Girkin (Strelkov) to Ukrainian captivity.

This was reported by the press service of the MDI.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, this Russian terrorist decided to take part in the war in Ukraine again.

The MDI reminded that Girkin was the so-called "Minister of Defense of the DPR". The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutorʼs Office filed a number of cases against him for terrorist activities, torture, murder and violation of state sovereignty. And the Netherlands declared a militant internationally wanted in the case of the downing of flight MH17.