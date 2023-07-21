The Russian court sent Ihor Strelkov (Girkin) to the pre-trial detention center

The court in Moscow sent Ihor Strelkov (Girkin) to the pre-trial detention center until September 18.

This was reported by the Russian publication "Mediazona".

Mediazone

Strelkovʼs wife wrote in his Telegram channel on July 21 that her husband had been charged with extremism. She claims that while she was not at home, representatives of the Investigative Committee came to them during the day and allegedly took Strelkov to an "unknown direction" — he did not make contact.

Later, Girkin was taken to the Municipal Court of Moscow. He was charged with public calls for extremist activities.