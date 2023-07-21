The Russian court sent Ihor Strelkov (Girkin) to the pre-trial detention center

The court in Moscow sent Ihor Strelkov (Girkin) to the pre-trial detention center until September 18.
This was reported by the Russian publication "Mediazona".
Strelkovʼs wife wrote in his Telegram channel on July 21 that her husband had been charged with extremism. She claims that while she was not at home, representatives of the Investigative Committee came to them during the day and allegedly took Strelkov to an "unknown direction" — he did not make contact.
Later, Girkin was taken to the Municipal Court of Moscow. He was charged with public calls for extremist activities.
- Igor Strelkov is a Russian military man, blogger, retired officer, former FSB colonel, leader of the terrorist group "Novorossiya" since 2014 and former leader of the terrorist pro-Russian military group "Peopleʼs Militia of Donbas". The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine opened cases against Girkin for terrorism, violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, torture and intentional murder. In 2019, the Netherlands placed Girkin on an international wanted list as a person involved in the downing of flight MH-17.
- On October 16, 2022, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced a reward of $100,000 for the handover of Girkin to Ukrainian captivity.