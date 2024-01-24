GUR: Ukraine and Russia were preparing for the exchange of prisoners for today, but after the fall of Il-76 it is on pause

The Main Directorate of Intelligence confirmed that today Ukraine and Russia were preparing a prisoner exchange.

Andriy Yusov, representative of the Ukrainian SSR, reported this in a comment to Radio Svoboda.

"I can state that the exchange planned for today is currently not taking place," he said.

And he added that they are checking information from the Russian Ministry of Defense that there could have been prisoners of war on board the Il-76, which crashed in the Belgorod region. This is done, in particular, by the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters.

In the morning, it became known that an Il-76 military transport plane carrying equipment and troops crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the plane crash, but claims that there were allegedly 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for exchange.

Russia also said that the downing of the Il-76 disrupted the 192-for-192 exchange. According to the Russian media The Insider, there was another one flying behind the downed plane, which was allegedly carrying 80 more prisoners. He was deployed.