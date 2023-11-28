The coordination headquarters explained why the Russian side suspended the exchange of prisoners of war

The Russian side suspended the exchange of prisoners of war in order to influence Ukrainian society and create the impression that the authorities are allegedly not dealing with this issue.
A representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Petro Yatsenko said in a comment to "Suspilne" that the Russians are constantly being presented with proposals — systematic work is underway.
Yatsenko recalled the creation of a mixed medical commission and headquarters with the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia should take similar steps, but it is not doing it.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has returned almost 2 600 military and civilian personnel from Russian captivity, Andriy Yusov, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced in August. The last exchange of prisoners of war took place on August 7 of this year. Then Ukraine managed to return 22 soldiers.
- On November 15, the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross due to the fact that Russia has not yet agreed to the work of mixed medical commissions for prisoners of war, which provide for the return of the seriously wounded and seriously ill.