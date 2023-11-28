The coordination headquarters explained why the Russian side suspended the exchange of prisoners of war

The Russian side suspended the exchange of prisoners of war in order to influence Ukrainian society and create the impression that the authorities are allegedly not dealing with this issue.

A representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Petro Yatsenko said in a comment to "Suspilne" that the Russians are constantly being presented with proposals — systematic work is underway.

Yatsenko recalled the creation of a mixed medical commission and headquarters with the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia should take similar steps, but it is not doing it.