NATO will purchase more than 200,000 artillery ammunition. Some of them are for Ukraine

NATO concluded contracts for the purchase of about 220,000 155 mm artillery ammunition worth €1.1 billion. Some of them can be sent to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

"Russiaʼs war in Ukraine has turned into a battle for ammunition, so it is important that allies replenish their own stockpiles as we continue to support Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

The agreement was made on behalf of several allies, who will either transfer the shells to Ukraine or use them to replenish their own depleted stocks. Wholesale purchases guarantee lower prices. The first deliveries of projectiles are expected at the end of 2025, they will be produced by the French company Nexter and the German Junghans.