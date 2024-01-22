Poland joined the G7 declaration on “security guarantees” for Ukraine

Poland joined the G7 ("Big Seven") declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine.

This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his visit to Kyiv.

"We will cooperate in other formats as well. Poland joined the G7 declaration — this declaration is designed to mobilize democratic countries in support of Ukraine," he said.

Donald Tusk also announced that Poland and Ukraine will build joint enterprises for the production of weapons and ammunition, and will invest in this area.

"It will be a profitable business for both parties," the politician noted.

The Polish Prime Minister added that his government had appointed Pavlo Koval, who is responsible for the reconstruction of Ukraine from the Polish side. Poland is ready to take an active part in reconstruction.

Donald Tusk and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will seek joint practical solutions regarding the Polish-Ukrainian border.

At the same time, the Polish Prime Minister raised issues of history, which, according to him, the parties will approach delicately and respectfully so that the past does not interfere with the current interests of the states.

"There is no safe Poland and Europe without an independent Ukraine," summed up Prime Minister Tusk.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps. Currently, 30 countries have joined the "security guarantees".