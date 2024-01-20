The Russians again mined the Zaporizhzhya NPP buffer zone

The Russian army again mined the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This is stated in a new report of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"The mines around the perimeter of the ZNPP, in the buffer zone between the internal and external fences of the facility, which were previously detected by the IAEA team and removed in November 2023, are now back in place. This is a closed area, inaccessible to the working staff of the station," the organization said.

The report, prepared by IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi, also noted that the plant was left without backup power for several hours this week, another incident raising nuclear safety risks.