The Russian army again mined the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
This is stated in a new report of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
"The mines around the perimeter of the ZNPP, in the buffer zone between the internal and external fences of the facility, which were previously detected by the IAEA team and removed in November 2023, are now back in place. This is a closed area, inaccessible to the working staff of the station," the organization said.
The report, prepared by IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi, also noted that the plant was left without backup power for several hours this week, another incident raising nuclear safety risks.
- Russian troops mined all approaches to the station and actually created a military base out of it. Most Ukrainian nuclear workers are forced to work there, and some are tortured. The Russians require them to sign contracts with Rosatom. Truth Hounds reported that a torture chamber was set up at the NPP.
- The Russians also use the station for blackmail and have repeatedly prepared provocations, in particular , mined the roofs of power units, which was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov.
- In October 2023, the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov said that the Russians were planning an artificial controlled release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.