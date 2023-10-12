The head of MDI Budanov: the Russians planned an artificial release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russians wanted to arrange a controlled release of radiation at the occupied Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).
In an interview with "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"], the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov told about this.
"They wanted to artificially create a technogenic catastrophe. Itʼs not about detonating a nuclear plant in the sense that everyone understands that there was an explosoin, and radiation flew in all directions. They wanted to do something much more interesting there: artificial overload of the system and controlled emission of radiation. That is, localized by place. All such games always end very badly. In our opinion, this would definitely lead to a real nuclear disaster," noted Budanov, refusing to give details.
He only added that "we have passed" the moment of crisis, but there is a risk of further attempts to create a catastrophe. The Russians have all the possibilities for this.
- Russian troops mined all approaches to the station and actually created a military base out of it. Most Ukrainian nuclear workers are forced to work there, and some are tortured. The Russians require them to sign contracts with “Rosatom”. “Truth Hounds” reported that a torture chamber was set up at the NPP.
- The Russians also use the station for blackmail and have repeatedly prepared provocations, in particular , mined the roofs of power units, which was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of MDI Kyrylo Budanov.