The head of MDI Budanov: the Russians planned an artificial release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russians wanted to arrange a controlled release of radiation at the occupied Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

In an interview with "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"], the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov told about this.

"They wanted to artificially create a technogenic catastrophe. Itʼs not about detonating a nuclear plant in the sense that everyone understands that there was an explosoin, and radiation flew in all directions. They wanted to do something much more interesting there: artificial overload of the system and controlled emission of radiation. That is, localized by place. All such games always end very badly. In our opinion, this would definitely lead to a real nuclear disaster," noted Budanov, refusing to give details.

He only added that "we have passed" the moment of crisis, but there is a risk of further attempts to create a catastrophe. The Russians have all the possibilities for this.