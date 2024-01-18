The case of ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov on informational work in favor of Russia was referred to the court

The indictment against the former prime minister of Viktor Yanukovychʼs time, Mykola Azarov, was sent to the court. He is accused of information work in favor of Russia.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that Mykola Azarov, who has been in Russia since 2014, has been active in information activities in cooperation with Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He regularly participates in the broadcasts of Russian news channels and, promoting Russian narratives, discredits Ukraine.

In the videos posted on the Inaya Pravda YouTube channel and Russian media portals, Azarov justifies the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine. The ex-official calls the events in Bucha "fake", calls for de-Nazification and a violent change of the Ukrainian government and assures that Putinʼs special operation saved Donetsk from capture by "preventing this tragedy".

Azarov is accused of public calls for violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order, carrying out information activities in cooperation with the aggressor state and justifying, recognizing as legitimate, denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.