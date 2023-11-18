Zelensky approved NSDC sanctions against former Prime Minister Azarov and a number of other politicians

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a decree that gives effect to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose economic sanctions on political figures. In general, we are talking about two packages of restrictions.

Updated sanctions for a period of 10 years are introduced against former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine IV-VII convocations Oleg Tsarev, Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine IV-VIII convocations Dmytro Svyatash, head of the occupation administration of Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov, head of the "LNR" Leonid Pasichnyk, deputy of the Russian State Duma Dmytro Sablin and former Ukrainian TV presenter Yuriy Kot.

The package of sanctions provides for the blocking of assets, the complete restriction of trade operations, as well as the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, the prevention of the withdrawal of capital outside the borders of Ukraine, the suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, the ban on participation in the privatization and leasing of state property, public and defense procurement of goods, works and services from legal entities, for carrying out transactions with securities and for increasing the authorized capital of economic companies and other organizations.