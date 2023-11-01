Former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was informed of a new suspicion

The former prime minister of Yanukovychʼs time Mykola Azarov was informed of a new suspicion of information activities in favor of Russia.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the former prime minister has been conducting information activities in favor of Russia in the media and the Internet since the beginning of the full-scale campaign. He has been hiding in Russia since 2014.

Azarov, in particular, regularly participates in the broadcasts of Russian channels, videos of which later end up on the Internet. He promotes Russian narratives — justifies Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of part of Ukrainian territory. He also publicly calls for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order in Ukraine.

The facts of Azarovʼs crime confirmed the conclusions of the forensic linguistic semantic-textual examination.