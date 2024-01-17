Germany announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes:

8 armored personnel carriers, the brand not named (16 were previously provided);

25 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 Heidrun (previously transferred 100 of them);

16 Zetros trucks (previously transferred 8);

5 cars for the border service (243 were already handed over earlier);

3 units of motor vehicles — trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles (previously provided 358);

ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks;

50 SatCom communication terminals (230 have already been provided);

materials for demining;

500 LED lamps;

1,840 combat helmets (previously provided 31,350)

The Bundestag also plans to transfer 20 Marder BMPs and 15 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine in the future.

German aid to Ukraine

Germany ranks second in the volume of aid to Ukraine, the largest donor is the USA. According to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, by the end of October 2023, Germany provided military aid to Ukraine for more than €17 billion. This is five times more than Denmark, the second largest sponsor among EU countries.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with various types of weapons, including PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, Marder BMPs, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, air defense systems, MLRS, and Leopard tanks. In March 2023, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would increase ammunition production and weapons repair capacity to further support Ukraine.

In December 2023, Germany promised that in 2024 it would double its aid to Ukraine to €8 billion.