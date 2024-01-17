Germany will provide over €7 billion in aid to Ukraine this year

In 2024, Germany will provide over €7 billion in military aid to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
"President Biden and I agreed: we want to continue providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine. Today I spoke with the President of the United States on the phone. In 2024, Germany will provide military goods worth more than €7 billion," said Scholz.
- As the Financial Times reported the day before, Scholz initiated an audit of military aid to Ukraine: according to him, arms supplies are "too small."
- Germany ranks second in the volume of aid to Ukraine, the largest donor is the USA. According to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, by the end of October 2023, Germany provided military aid to Ukraine for more than €17 billion. This is five times more than Denmark, the second largest sponsor among EU countries.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with various types of weapons, including PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, Marder BMPs, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, air defense systems, MLRS, and Leopard tanks. In March 2023, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would increase ammunition production and weapons repair capacity to further support Ukraine.
- Last month, Germany promised to double its aid to Ukraine this year to €8 billion.